Ghana: ECG Begins Gh¢34m Transformer Upgrade At Batsonaa Substation

A GH¢34 million transformer replacement project has begun at the Batsonaa Primary Substation in Accra as part of a nationwide infrastructure upgrade programme aimed at improving electricity supply reliability and increasing network capacity.

The project, being undertaken by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), involves the replacement of two 26MVA transformers with higher-capacity 39MVA units.

It forms part of the government's Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme, being carried out with support from the Ministry of Energy.

Speaking during a media briefing at the substation yesterday, the General Manager, External Communications at ECG, Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, said the exercise formed part of efforts to strengthen the country's power distribution network and ensure a stable electricity supply.

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He explained that Batsonaa serves both residential communities and a significant number of industries, making it necessary to increase the substation's capacity to meet growing demand.

According to him, the upgrade would help address challenges such as intermittent power outages and low voltage experienced by some customers in the area.

Dr Ayiku said ECG had already undertaken similar transformer replacement projects in Adenta, Nungua, Teshie, Kumasi and Akwatia, adding that the company would continue with upgrades across the country.

"We hope that after these replacements, we will have a very strong network, reliable power supply and a stable system," he stated.

He urged the public to observe safety precautions during the rainy season by staying away from flooded areas where electrical installations may be exposed.

He cautioned residents against approaching broken poles, fallen conductors and damaged ECG equipment, describing such situations as dangerous to life and property.

The General Manager in charge of Sub-Transmission at ECG, Mr Francis Kofi Atsyatsyaha, said about 70 per cent of customers served by the Batsonaa Primary Substation were industrial consumers, making the upgrade critical to economic activity in the area.

He disclosed that while one transformer was installed yesterday, the second would be replaced by the end of June.

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Mr Atsyatsyaha explained that the works were scheduled for a Sunday to minimise disruption to businesses, noting that most industries in the enclave do not operate on that day.

He indicated that the Batsonaa installation was the 12th transformer replacement under the ongoing programme, adding that old transformers removed from upgraded substations were being redeployed to other locations requiring additional capacity, including Akwatia, Saltpond and Tema.

Ing. Atsyatsyaha further revealed that ECG planned to upgrade 22 substations within the Greater Accra Region and would continue the programme as additional transformers became available.

He said more transformers were expected to arrive by the end of June to support subsequent phases of the exercise, stressing that the nationwide upgrade programme would continue beyond that period. He expressed confidence that the investment would significantly improve power supply reliability and support industrial growth in the Batsonaa enclave and other beneficiary communities