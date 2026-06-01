Ghana: Ssnit Assures Contributors of Benefits From Investments

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has assured Ghanaian workers that their contributions are being invested in assets from which they will directly benefit.

The Public Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Mr Lord Koramoa, said although the general public remained the target market for the Trust's investments, including its housing facilities, the primary objective was to ensure that contributors derived adequate benefits.

"We have already put up the housing facilities on the market for sale, knowing very well that workers will have to buy these facilities. So, we have engaged the Ghana Employers Association, the labour unions, and made the facilities available for workers to patronise," he said.

Mr Koramoa explained that SSNIT had engaged the Ghana Employers Association, labour unions and other stakeholders on measures to enable Ghanaian workers to acquire the housing units.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

He gave the assurance during a media tour of some of SSNIT's premium residential properties in Sakumono, Cantonments and Klagon in Accra yesterday.

The properties visited included Adinkra Heights at Cantonments, a high-end gated estate comprising two, three and four-bedroom apartments, as well as Eagles Place at Sakumono, a gated enclave of detached and semi-detached three-bedroom townhouses.

The tour also covered Meridian Gardens, a middle-income gated housing estate at Klagon, comprising a mix of two and three-bedroom apartments, and the Royal Tivoli Apartments, another middle-income gated estate in a four-storey block.

Mr Koramoa noted that technical challenges encountered during construction delayed the completion of the projects. However, he said the issues had since been resolved, and the facilities had been put up for sale following approval by SSNIT's management and board.

He further disclosed that SSNIT had introduced a structured payment plan for contributors and workers interested in acquiring the properties.

Mr Koramoa assured contributors that SSNIT would continue to invest their contributions prudently in projects that would yield benefits.

"Just like all our investments, we undertook thorough and prudent investment processes, and we expect to make significant returns from these investments," he added.