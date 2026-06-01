Ghana: President Mahama in London - for a High Level Visit

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama is in London, United Kingdom, for a high-level visit featuring a royal audience with King Charles III.

Mr Mahama who arrived in the capital yesterday also had a meeting with British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

He was welcomed at the airport by Lord Katz MBE from the Royal Household, H.E. Gordon Wetherell, Special Representative of the Secretary of State for FCDO, and Ghana's Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Ms Sabah Zita Benson.

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The visit is expected to deepen the long-standing bilateral relations between Ghana and the United Kingdom, and position it as a premier investment destination in Africa, a statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said.

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As part of his itinerary, the statement said President Mahama yesterday attended a diaspora town hall meeting hosted by the Ghana High Commission in London.

Today, he is scheduled to open the Ghana-UK Investment Summit at Raffles.

"Central to the visit, the investment summit is designed to attract foreign direct investment and foster partnerships between Ghanaian entrepreneurs and British investors.

"He will also demonstrate Ghana's growing presence in global financial markets as a guest at the London Stock Exchange, ringing the bell to mark the official start of trading," the statement indicated.

President Mahama will deliver an address at Chatham House and a keynote at the 12th Africa Debate at the Guildhall, London, Mr Kwakye added.

The President will end his visit to London on June 3.