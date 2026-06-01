Africa Must Build Resilient Enterprises to Compete Globally - Alex Dadey

The Group Executive Chairman of the KGL Group of Companies, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, has called for a more deliberate continental effort to build resilient African enterprises capable of competing globally while transforming local economies.

Speaking at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit 2026, attended by President John Dramani Mahama, CEOs and policymakers, Mr Dadey stressed that Africa's transformation would depend not only on entrepreneurial ambition, but on the ability to build strong institutions anchored on bold leadership, discipline, and long-term thinking.

Delivering an address on the theme, "Raising African Champions: Leadership, Resilience and Industrial Scale - Lessons from Ghana's Business Transformation," he said Africa's long-recognised potential must now be matched with deliberate efforts to build industrial capacity and effective governance systems.

"Potential alone has never transformed any nation. Africa therefore faces a defining choice: either remain a market for the ambitions of others or build enterprises capable of shaping global economic outcomes ourselves," he stated.

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On indigenous businesses, Mr Dadey said while accountability and regulatory compliance were essential, African enterprises should not be treated with suspicion simply because they grow.

"No nation industrialises successfully by weakening its own productive capacity," he said, asking, "If Ghana does not protect and nurture its responsible indigenous enterprises, who will build the continental champions we aspire to?"

He described leadership as Africa's "missing infrastructure," stressing that industrialisation would be difficult without leaders who think beyond election cycles and short-term gains towards long-term national development.

Mr Dadey also underscored the need for trans-generational wealth creation, noting that much of Africa's wealth is lost within one generation because it is consumed rather than institutionalised. He called for stronger governance systems, succession planning, and reinvestment strategies.

He commended President Mahama for championing local ownership and indigenous participation in the economy.

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In a major announcement, Mr Dadey revealed a strategic partnership between KGL Group and CNBC Africa to establish a CNBC Africa country office in Ghana, hosted by KGL.

He said the initiative would amplify African business stories, deepen investment conversations, and position Ghana more strongly within the global economic landscape.

The Ghana CEO Summit remains a leading platform for business dialogue, policy engagement, and thought leadership on Africa's economic transformation.