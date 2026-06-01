Gambia: Audit Findings Should Not Be Mistaken for Fraud - Hon. Mbowe

A senior National Assembly member has cautioned against interpreting audit queries as evidence of fraud, saying many of the concerns raised in Parliament's first standalone audit relate to documentation and administrative processes rather than frauds.

Hon. Alhagie Mbowe, Member for Upper Saloum and a member of the National Assembly authority, made the remarks during an appearance on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez while discussing findings from the legislature's first independently audited accounts.

"For me, I generally believe that when auditors raise concerns, there is something worth listening to, but an audit is an opinion formed on accounts and processes that have been presented to the auditor."

The audit, which examined Parliament's accounts after the institution gained greater financial autonomy, raised several concerns, many of them linked to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

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Mbowe stressed that the findings should not automatically be viewed as evidence of wrongdoing.

According to him, the Clerk of the National Assembly manages the CDF and authorises payments, while Members of Parliament only identify projects for their constituencies.

"Not a penny is given to the Member of Parliament, most Members do not even know the vendor carrying out the work."

He acknowledged that auditors were right to question some projects, including milling machines that remained unused long after delivery to communities.

"If a machine is delivered and remains unused for a year, the question becomes did they really need it?" he quizzed.

Mbowe also accepted concerns over pricing differences between equipment purchased under the fund, although he noted that some locally manufactured machines perform more functions than imported alternatives and therefore cost more.

Despite defending aspects of the audit findings, the lawmaker said Parliament accepts the Auditor General's observations and is committed to addressing them.

"I totally agree with all the comments from the Auditor General. We accept them, and Parliament, through the Clerk, will put processes in place to rectify those issues."

The audit marks the first time the National Assembly's accounts have been examined separately from those of the central government, a move Mbowe described as an important step in strengthening accountability within the legislature.

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