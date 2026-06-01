Gambia: Barrow Appoints Maj Gen Ousman Gomez As Acting Army Chief After CDS Resignation

1 June 2026
The Point (Banjul)

President Adama Barrow has appointed Major General Ousman Gomez as Acting Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, effective immediately, following the resignation of Lieutenant General Mamat O. A. Cham.

The announcement was made in a press release issued Friday, 29 May 2026, by Government Spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh.

In his resignation letter dated the same day, Lt. Gen. Cham said he was stepping down due to "numerous allegations of misconduct and abuse of office inconsistent with the Office of Chief of Defence Staff." He thanked President Barrow for the confidence shown in him during his tenure as the country's ninth CDS and pledged his availability for any investigations into the allegations.

President Barrow accepted the resignation and, under Section 190 of the Constitution, named Maj. Gen. Gomez as Acting CDS. Until his appointment, Gomez served as Deputy Chief of Defence Staff at Army Headquarters in Banjul.

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