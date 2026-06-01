Nigeria: Osimhen Responds After Chelle's Comments On Absence From Super Eagles

The Galatasaray forward moved swiftly to clarify the situation on Sunday, revealing that he had spoken directly with Chelle and insisting that the coach's remarks had been taken out of context.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has clarified the situation following comments made by Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle regarding his absence from the national team's upcoming friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

The Galatasaray forward moved swiftly to clarify the situation on Sunday, revealing that he had spoken directly with Chelle and insisting that the coach's remarks had been taken out of context.

The clarification follows growing discussion among fans after Chelle explained why several key players, including Osimhen, would not be available for Nigeria's June fixtures against the two European nations.

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Speaking after Nigeria's 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the Unity Cup final in London, Chelle acknowledged Osimhen's importance to both the Super Eagles and Galatasaray while stressing the need to respect decisions made during the off-season.

"Victor Osimhen is an important player for Nigeria and Galatasaray. This period is off-season when a lot of things happen off-the-pitch and we must respect certain decisions that are not in our hands," Chelle said.

The comments were widely interpreted as a reference to the uncertainty surrounding Osimhen's future following an impressive season with Galatasaray, where he helped the Turkish giants secure domestic success while maintaining his reputation as one of Europe's most sought-after strikers.

However, Osimhen has now sought to put an end to suggestions of any controversy.

"I just had a phone call with Eric Chelle about the comments he made regarding me in his latest interview," the striker said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, his words were taken out of context and blown out of proportion. He has great respect for Galatasaray, follows most of our matches, and never had any intention of creating controversy."

The 27-year-old expressed appreciation for the conversation with the Super Eagles coach and reaffirmed his commitment to representing Nigeria.

"I appreciate this conversation and the opportunity to always represent my country. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with him," Osimhen added.

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"He's a very good coach whom I hold in high regard, and I ask that the speculation surrounding this matter be disregarded.

"Thank you for your support."

The statement is expected to reinforce the positive relationship between the national team coach and one of Nigeria's most influential players.

Not alone

Osimhen's absence from the upcoming friendlies is one of several changes to the squad that recently retained the Unity Cup title in London.

Ademola Lookman will also miss the matches after being granted additional time to recover following a demanding club season, while Samuel Chukwueze has been excused on compassionate grounds after the burial of his mother.

Midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Samson Tijani are unavailable due to visa-related issues.

The Super Eagles will face Poland on 3 June before taking on Portugal a week later, with Chelle expected to use the fixtures to assess new options and strengthen his evolving squad.