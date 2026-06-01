Gambia: GRA's Digital Reforms Drive Record Revenue As CG Darboe Hails Taxpayers

The Gambia Revenue Authority collected D25.3 billion in 2025, exceeding its target by 10% and marking a 21% increase from 2024, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe told guests at the 8th Annual Taxpayers' Award Ceremony held over the weekend at Coco Ocean Hotel.

Addressing President Adama Barrow, cabinet ministers, and top business leaders, Darboe said the results reflect years of reforms aimed at expanding the tax base and improving efficiency rather than raising tax rates.

"Since GRA was created in 2006, annual revenue has grown from D2.8 billion to D25.3 billion as at end 2025," he said. "This remarkable achievement has not been driven by increase in tax rates, but by deliberate reforms to block leakages, enhance efficiency through digitalization, and strengthen compliance."

Both the Customs and Excise Department and the Domestic Taxes Department posted strong growth in 2025, rising 22% and 21% respectively. The momentum has continued into 2026. In the first quarter, GRA collected D7.71 billion, 3% above target and 14% higher than the same period last year. March 2026 set a new record, with over D3 billion collected in a single month for the first time in the Authority's history.

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Darboe credited an "ambitious modernization and digitalization agenda" for the gains. Key systems rolled out include ASYCUDA WORLD in 2022, digital tax stamps for excisable goods, e-tracking for transit cargo, a Single Window for customs clearance, a fuel integrity solution, and a digital weighbridge at the Port.

Ongoing projects include a revenue assurance system for telecoms, an Integrated Tax Administration System for e-registration, e-filing and e-payment, an electronic VAT invoicing system, and a digital rental income compliance tool.

"These reforms are designed to expand the tax base, enhance transparency, block revenue leakages, and improve service delivery," Darboe said.

He thanked President Barrow for his consistent support, calling him a "Compliance Champion," and acknowledged the Ministry of Finance, GRA Board, management, staff, and development partners including the IMF, World Bank, EU, and AfDB.

The Authority now faces a D28.1 billion target for 2026. "While this is ambitious, GRA remains fully committed to achieve it with the continued support of our compliant taxpayers," Darboe said.

He described the awards night as a reaffirmation of a national vision where The Gambia finances its development through domestic resources. "Every dalasi paid in taxes contributes directly to the growth and progress of The Gambia," he said. "Paying taxes is not merely a legal obligation; it is a patriotic duty and a direct investment in nation-building."

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The ceremony honoured more than 30 companies and individuals for exemplary compliance in 2025, with Africell named Large Taxpayer of the Year.

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