Africa: Gambia Condemns Xenophobic Violence in South Africa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad expresses its concern regarding recent reports of incidents and tensions involving foreign nationals in the Republic of South Africa.

The reported developments, which have affected nationals from several countries, have generated understandable concern among migrant communities and attracted significant public attention. Such incidents are regrettable and have the potential to undermine the long-standing values of African solidarity, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and regional integration that continue to bind the peoples of our continent.

The Government of The Gambia takes note of the official condemnation of xenophobic violence by the Government of the Republic of South Africa and welcomes the reaffirmed commitment of the South African authorities to uphold constitutional protections and the rule of law for all persons residing within the country, irrespective of nationality or background.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad is actively engaging with the Gambian Mission in Pretoria concerning the welfare, safety, and well-being of Gambian nationals residing in South Africa. The Ministry remains in close contact with the relevant South African authorities, as well as representatives of the Gambian community, while closely monitoring developments on the ground.

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In light of the prevailing situation, the Ministry advises Gambian nationals residing in South Africa to:

Remain calm, vigilant, and security-conscious at all times;

Avoid areas affected by demonstrations, protests, or public disturbances;

Refrain from engaging in confrontations or activities that may compromise their safety and well-being;

Ensure that all travel and identification documents remain valid and readily accessible;

Maintain regular communication with family members and trusted community networks; and

Stay in close contact with the Gambian Mission in Pretoria for updates, guidance, and consular assistance where necessary.

The Gambian Mission in Pretoria will continue to assess developments and provide the necessary consular support and assistance to Gambian citizens as required. Additional measures may be considered should circumstances warrant further intervention and support.

The Government of The Gambia reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection, safety, and welfare of Gambian citizens abroad and calls for calm, restraint, tolerance, respect for human dignity, and adherence to the rule of law.