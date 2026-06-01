Gambia: Gid Flags Fraudulent Applications Amid Completion of Biometric Passports in Spain

Following the deployment of the Gambia Immigration Department's (GID) Mobile Biometric Passport Team to the Kingdom of Spain and Italy, the GID wishes to inform the public that the verification, production, and dispatch of passport application files enrolled in Spain have been completed.

A total of 1,308 passports, out of the 1,823 applications enrolled in both Spain and Italy, have been produced and handed over on the 21st May 2026 to the Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Spain for onward delivery to applicants.

Of the remaining applications, 126 passport application files enrolled in Spain are pending production, while 389 application files enrolled in Milan, Italy, are currently undergoing production. These outstanding applications account for the remaining balance of the total enrolments recorded during the exercise.

The pending applications in Spain were flagged during the verification process following the detection of inconsistencies in the biodata of applicants who were already in possession of valid biometric passports. The discrepancies identified include variations in names, dates of birth, and other personal details.

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All affected individuals in Spain are advised to contact the designated Immigration Officer, AICO Moses Mendy, at the Biometric Passport Office on +220 930 2188 to facilitate the resolution of these issues in line with the required documentation procedures.

The Gambia Immigration Department remains fully committed to safeguarding the authenticity, integrity, and reliability of Gambian passports and other legal identity documents. As document fraud continues to evolve globally, the Department will continue to strengthen its verification mechanisms to ensure compliance with national legislation and international standards.

The Department further reaffirms its commitment to facilitating access to legal identity for eligible Gambians while maintaining strict adherence to established regulations. Gambians are therefore encouraged to ensure consistency and accuracy when processing official documents, as this contributes significantly to the Department's effort to combat document fraud and protect the integrity of The Gambia's legal identity system. We remain committed to service.

Signed:

lnspector Sirnan Lowe

Public Relations Officer, GlD

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