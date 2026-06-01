Gambia: Moherst Congratulates Prof. Gomez On 2026 Heroes Awards

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MOHERST) proudly congratulates the Honourable Minister, Professor Pierre Gomez, on receiving the Quiet Achiever Award at the Heroes Awards 2026.

This prestigious honour recognizes Professor Gomez's visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and outstanding contributions to advancing higher education, research, science, technology, and innovation in The Gambia.

Under his leadership, MOHERST has continued to implement transformative reforms and initiatives aimed at expanding access to quality higher education, strengthening research and innovation, and developing the human capital needed for national development.

The award reflects Professor Gomez's dedication to public service and the collective efforts of the Ministry and its stakeholders in advancing educational excellence and sustainable development.

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MOHERST celebrates this well-deserved recognition and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Minister's vision of building a knowledge-driven and innovation-led society.

Congratulations, Honourable Professor Pierre Gomez, on receiving the Quiet Achiever Award at the Heroes Awards 2026.

[5/31, 11:45 AM] Uncle Saine: The Gambia Participates in Africa Energies Summit 2026 in London

The Honourable Minister for Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Hon. Nani Juwara, recently led The Gambia's delegation to the Africa Energies Summit 2026 in London, organised by Frontier Energy. The delegation comprised senior officials and technical experts from across The Gambia's petroleum sector.

The Africa Energies Summit is a premier annual gathering that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and technical experts to discuss energy policy, emerging technologies and investment opportunities across the African continent. The event provides an important platform for African countries to engage with international energy companies and promote opportunities in petroleum exploration, development and related sectors.

During the summit, the Gambian delegation held a series of meetings with international oil companies and service providers interested in exploring investment opportunities in The Gambia's petroleum sector. These engagements formed part of the Government's ongoing efforts to attract responsible investment and advance the development of the country's hydrocarbon resources.

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The summit concluded on a celebratory note for The Gambia, as the Director General of the Petroleum Commission, Mrs. Cany Jobe, was honoured with the Leading Woman in African Energy Award, in recognition of her pioneering leadership and outstanding contribution to the advancement of Africa's energy sector.

The award reflects the growing recognition of The Gambia's efforts to strengthen governance, promote investment and foster inclusivity within its energy industry.