Nigeria: Police Debunk Alleged Kidnap of Passengers in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti has described as false and mischievous a social media report alleging that passengers in a bus travelling from Ado-Ekiti to Ibadan were kidnapped at Aramoko-Ekiti on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Sunday Abutu, in a statement issued on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, said that on receiving the report the command swiftly deployed intelligence and tactical operatives to the area.

Abutu said that investigations revealed that the report was entirely false and was deliberately fabricated by individuals seeking to create panic among residents and undermine the efforts of security agencies and the state government.

According to him, the command has observed a pattern of coordinated attempts by some individuals to spread false information relating to bandit attacks, kidnappings and other security incidents in the state.

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The police spokesperson recalled that the state had recorded several cases of fake news and false security alarms in recent weeks, describing the trend as unacceptable and capable of causing unnecessary fear among the public.

Abutu urged residents with useful information about individuals involved in the creation and dissemination of fake news to report such persons to the police through the command's emergency lines or official social media platforms.

He said that the creation and circulation of false information constitute criminal offences and that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"The command, therefore, calls on members of the public to disregard the report, remain security conscious, verify information before sharing it, and continue with their lawful activities without fear," the spokesman said.

Abutu also advised residents to promptly contact the police through the command's emergency number, 08062335577, in the event of any security concern or emergency. (NAN)