Namibia: Zambezi Caught in Deadly Malaria Web

Zambezi regional governor Dorothy Kabula-Simushi says the region is the country's malaria epicentre, accounting for 24 194 cases out of 82 991 nationally.

Statistics for January to May indicate that 79 malaria deaths and 6 356 hospital admissions were recorded nationally.

Namibia recently observed World Malaria Day under the theme 'Harnessing Knowledge, Prevention, and Treatment Towards Eliminating Malaria in Namibia'.

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Kabula-Simushi, during an event at Katima Mulilo on Wednesday, called on residents to seek early treatment to save lives.

She said waiting too long, refusing to allow homes to be sprayed, non-compliance with treatment protocols, and low uptake of malaria prevention measures are the causes of the high malaria prevalence in the region.

"Malaria is no longer an unavoidable death sentence, because if diagnosed and treated early with antimalarial medication, it can be cured.

Therefore, I encourage all of us to sleep under treated mosquito nets, apply insect repellent, wear protective clothing, allow indoor residual spraying, and eliminate surroundings with standing water," she said.

Kabula-Simushi said to combat malaria effectively, regional stakeholders have embarked on weekly radio talk shows for malaria sensitisation, health education sessions at health facilities, and weekly pharmacy stock verification of antimalarial medication to ensure the region has sufficient stock, among others.

"I strongly believe malaria-related deaths are unacceptable nationwide.

Therefore, let's amplify our voices to eradicate malaria.

However, total eradication requires sustainable funding, commitment, stronger health service systems, and continuous innovation to outsmart parasites and mosquito adaptation.

Let's stand together in efforts to eliminate malaria in our society and country at large," she said.