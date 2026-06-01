Gambia: President Faye, Barrow Hold Closed-Door Talks in Banjul

President Domaye Faye of Senegal arrived in The Gambia on Saturday for his first official state visit since the political fallout with his long-time friend and former ally, Prime Minister Ousman Sonko, who was recently appointed President of the Senegalese National Assembly.

The one-day trip was steeped in symbolism, underscoring the enduring friendship between the two West African neighbours.

President Faye and Gambian President Adama Barrow held a private bilateral meeting in Banjul. While journalists had anticipated a joint press briefing, both leaders refrained from making public statements.

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The meeting is understood to have focused on strengthening cooperation and reviewing existing agreements.

Since 2017, Senegal and The Gambia have signed multiple bilateral accords aimed at advancing mutual interests. Among these is the landmark security hotspot agreement, designed to address cross-border challenges and enhance regional stability.

Other agreements have targeted economic development, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.

The visit comes at a delicate moment for President Faye, following the recent removal of his long-time ally, former Prime Minister Ousman Sonko.

Observers note that this first official trip abroad since the political fallout signals Faye's intent to project stability and reinforce Senegal's regional leadership role.

The Gambian capital welcomed the Senegalese leader with ceremony and warmth, reflecting the spirit of unity that has long defined relations across the River Gambia.

The visit is expected to reaffirm both nations' shared aspirations for peace, prosperity, and regional integration.

Reliable sources told this medium that President Faye briefed his Gambian counterpart on the political situation in Senegal.

According to official sources, the two leaders also discussed pressing regional security matters, particularly the growing threat posed by jihadist groups in the subregion.

Energy cooperation, border management, transport, and trade were also high on the agenda, signalling a broad-based approach to reinforcing bilateral ties.

President Faye concluded his one-day visit to The Gambia with a renewed commitment to deepening cooperation and addressing shared challenges, a move widely seen as a reaffirmation of Senegal and The Gambia's longstanding partnership. He also asked for Gambia's support to the Senegal's bid for ECOWAS presidency as Dr Omar Touray's term comes to an end.