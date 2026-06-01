Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - Urgent Remedy Needed to Sort Out the Electricity Headache

editorial

Mr President, we would like to recognize the fact that over the past 12 months, the country has experienced a relatively stable and consistent flow of electricity, marking a significant period of improved supply.

However, the situation has deteriorated drastically. What started as a glitch with maintenance - with a show of understanding from the public - has apparently turned out to be a major issue, as the nation has to make do these days with constant power outages day in day out. This is troubling as almost all facets of the national fabric are gravely affected. Businesses, public and private offices, schools, households, communication, and sick patients, etc are all getting the hit of the power outages, deferring growth and development in the country, which is definitely going to dent the value of our gross domestic product.

While the current outages can be regarded as a temporary disruption rather than a systemic collapse, the negatives and loss to our nation and economy are becoming enormous and worrying hence urgent remedies are needed to cushion the problem to which the hand of the president is solicited.

Mr President, the current electricity challenge has come like a thief in the night due to certain circumstances beyond our control. These include:

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Global and Regional Supply Pressures

The impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is affecting the availability and cost of fuel, spare parts, and logistics across the energy sector, creating regional challenges that also affect The Gambia.

SENELEC Generation Shortfall

A major technical breakdown within Senegal's power utility (SENELEC) has resulted in a loss of about 100MW, followed by an additional 60MW reduction three days ago, bringing total losses to approximately 160MW. This has forced SENELEC to implement load shedding and reduce electricity exports to The Gambia, requiring NAWEC to also shed load.

Fuel Constraints Affecting EDG Supply

Fuel shortages affecting some generation plants within EDM (EDG) have limited their ability to deliver the expected supply. These countries are also experiencing outages within their own networks.

Increased Demand Due to High Temperatures

Rising temperatures have led to increased electricity demand, especially during evening peak hours, widening the supply-demand gap and resulting in more load shedding.

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Expected Resolution Timeline

The SENELEC technical issues are expected to be resolved around 16th June, which if achieved should allow for a gradual return to normal electricity supply.

Seasonal Improvement from Guinea Hydro Supply

With the onset of the rainy season in Guinea, dam levels are expected to rise, enabling increased hydroelectric generation within the OMVG system and improving regional supply conditions.

Strengthening Domestic Generation

Mr President, according to sources, NAWEC is working intensively to restore and expand internal generation capacity, targeting up to 50MW within the next 4-5 months to enhance energy security and reduce dependence on imports.

According to NAWEC, electricity supply "remains largely stable" during the daytime across most areas, with interruptions primarily occurring during peak demand hours between approximately 6:00 PM and 1:00 AM, while most provincial areas remain relatively unaffected. While this could be the case, the extended hours of loss of electricity has become too much, worrying and harmful to the economy and daily life, sparking huge hue and cry across the hub or epicentre of economic activity in the GBA and West Coast Area.

Finally Mr President, While NAWEC acknowledges the inconvenience and frustration caused to customers by the current situation and assures the public of its full commitment to resolving the challenge, the situation needs your urgent intervention to accelerate solutions to this serious concern.

Good day!