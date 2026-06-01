Gambia Slip to Iran in Int'l Friendly

The Gambia on Friday lost to Iran 3-1 in an international friendly match played at the Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

The Scorpions made a flying start to the match and dominated Iran in the midfield, crafting goal scoring opportunities.

Captain Omar Colley gave The Gambia the lead in the 43rd minute of the match after tapping home from close range.

Iran pushed hard for an equaliser but were unable to unlock The Gambia's formidable defence line thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of The Gambia.

Upon resumption of the match, Iran regrouped themselves and piled heavy pressure on The Gambia, creating goal scoring opportunities.

Aria Yousefi restored parity for Iran in the 47th minute of the match.

Defender Ramin Rezaeian scored the second goal for Iran in the 59th minute of the match.

Striker Mehdi Taremi netted third goal for Iran in the 68th minute of the match to dart The Gambia's hopes of coming back to their feet.

The Gambia reacted for an equaliser but were unable to penetrate Iran's solid defence line thus the match ended 3-1 in favour of Iran.

Liverpool makes initial approach forYankuba Minteh