Angola and Burundi Strengthen Political, Diplomatic, and Economic Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Burundi reaffirmed, on Thursday in Bujumbura, their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on deepening political, diplomatic, and economic cooperation.

The commitment was expressed during a working meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation of Burundi, Édouard Bizimana, and the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Angola, Esmeralda Mendonça.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 61st Ministerial Meeting of the United Nations Permanent Advisory Committee on Security Issues in Central Africa (UNSAC) and allowed the two entities to analyze the current state of relations between Angola and Burundi.

On the occasion, Esmeralda Mendonça considered that the two countries maintain historical ties of friendship, political affinities, and common interests, especially in the area of promoting regional stability and consolidating peace.

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The government official also congratulated Burundi, in particular President Évariste Ndayishimiye, on assuming the presidency of the African Union, wishing him success in carrying out his duties at the head of the continental organization.

The Secretary of State also conveyed Angola's appreciation for the efforts made by Burundi in favor of political stability, national reconciliation and regional integration, within the framework of the East African Community and the African Union.

In the bilateral sphere, the two interlocutors reviewed the preparations related to the holding of the 1st Session of the Angola-Burundi Bilateral Commission.

As part of strengthening the African presence in the international system, Esmeralda Mendonça informed the head of Burundian diplomacy about Ambassador Josefa Sacko's candidacy for the position of Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

According to the Angolan diplomat, the election of an African candidate will represent an important contribution to affirming the continent's priorities in the areas of food security, sustainable agricultural development, and the transformation of agri-food systems.

On the other hand, she reiterated Angola's willingness to support future candidacies from Burundi in organizations and institutions of the international system, in the spirit of African solidarity and strengthening multilateral cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Angola and Burundi were formally established in 1988 and are based on African solidarity, multilateralism, and coordination on issues related to peace and security on the continent, especially in the Great Lakes region and Central Africa.

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In recent years, the two countries have experienced a more intense rapprochement, driven by the need to strengthen regional stability, particularly in light of the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

One of the landmark moments in relations between Angola and Burundi occurred during the handover of the rotating presidency of the African Union, when the Angolan President, João Lourenço, passed the leadership of the continental organization to the Burundian President, Évariste Ndayishimiye.

The act marked the beginning of a new stage of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in pursuit of peace, integration, and development on the African continent. ART/DOJ