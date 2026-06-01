West Africa: Nigeria, Liberia Deepen Maritime Ties to Unlock Africa's Blue Economy

Nigeria and Liberia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation as part of efforts to unlock the vast potential of Africa's Blue Economy and drive sustainable regional growth.

The renewed commitment was underscored during a meeting between the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola, and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberia in Lagos, Dapo Akinosun, at the agency's headquarters in Lagos.

Mobereola described the engagement as a reflection of the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between both countries, particularly within the maritime sector, stressing that deeper collaboration among African nations is essential to maximising the continent's maritime resources.

According to him, enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and Liberia will support capacity building, strengthen regional integration and create greater opportunities for African youths in the global maritime industry.

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"The time has come for African nations to upscale maritime collaboration. The partnership between Nigeria and Liberia will help us build capacity, strengthen regional cooperation and create opportunities for African youths within the global maritime industry," Mobereola said.

He noted that maritime capacity development remains critical to ensuring that African countries fully benefit from opportunities in the international shipping and maritime value chain.

"We must collectively build maritime capacity beyond borders. Sea-time training and practical exposure will position Nigerian and African youths to compete effectively in the international maritime space," he added.

The NIMASA boss also expressed appreciation to the Liberian government for supporting Nigeria's successful bid for a Category C seat at the International Maritime Organization, noting that both countries have maintained productive maritime relations over the years.

He emphasized that stronger partnerships among African maritime nations would contribute significantly to economic diversification, trade expansion and the growth of the Blue Economy across the continent.

Earlier, Akinosun said the visit was aimed at reinforcing the enduring relationship between Nigeria and Liberia while exploring new opportunities for cooperation in maritime administration, safety, capacity development and trade promotion.

He described the maritime sector as a vital driver of economic growth and regional integration, adding that stronger collaboration between both countries would support Africa's broader development agenda.

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Akinosun also commended the management of NIMASA for its efforts in repositioning Nigeria's maritime industry for sustainable growth, increased investment and improved competitiveness.

"Nigeria has demonstrated genuine commitment to maritime partnership and regional growth. Liberia looks forward to deeper collaboration with NIMASA in maritime administration, safety, capacity development and trade promotion for the advancement of Africa's Blue Economy," he said.

The discussions highlighted the growing recognition among African nations that closer maritime cooperation is essential to enhancing trade, improving safety standards, developing human capacity and harnessing the economic opportunities embedded in the continent's vast ocean and coastal resources.

He added that the long-term success of the economic reform programme would depend not only on sound policies but also on improvements in governance, transparency and public sector efficiency.

According to him, tackling fiscal leakages, enforcing expenditure discipline and enhancing accountability in public finance management will be essential to sustaining public confidence in the reform process and ensuring that the benefits of economic recovery are widely shared.