Nigeria: Presidential Delegation Arrives Ogbomoso Over Oyo School Abductions

A high-powered presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, following the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

The delegation also includes the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Tunde Disu; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Other members of the team are the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

The officials are expected to visit the affected communities where armed men reportedly stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School and other locations, abducting about 46 pupils and teachers in a coordinated attack.

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The incident in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State has sparked widespread concern and renewed fears over insecurity in parts of the country.

In a post on X on Sunday, Presidential spokesman Sunday Dare said President Bola Tinubu had activated a coordinated response aimed at securing the release of the victims and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

"A powerful presidential delegation just arrived Ogbomoso en route to the villages of Esiele and Yawota where armed men simultaneously raided Baptist Nursery and Primary schools, seizing about 46 pupils and teachers," Dare stated.

He added that the President had directed security agencies to intensify rescue operations and ensure those behind the attack are apprehended and prosecuted.

The visit comes amid growing anxiety among residents and families of the abducted victims, who have continued to call on both federal and state authorities to expedite efforts to secure their release.

Security agencies are yet to provide an official update on the whereabouts of the abductees, while rescue operations are said to be ongoing.