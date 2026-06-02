Nigeria: Zamfara Targets One Million Women, Vulnerable Groups With Empowerment

The Zamfara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the domestication and implementation of the Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy aimed at improving the livelihoods of more than one million women, girls, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups across the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Aisha M.Z. Anka, stated this during a three-day workshop on the Five-Year Domestication of the National Women's Economic Empowerment Policy in Zamfara State held at Karma Guest Inn, Sokoto.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Garba Aliyu Gayari, the commissioner said promoting women's education, protection and financial inclusion would strengthen family livelihoods and support sustainable community development.

She said the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal had shown commitment to advancing women's development through policies and programmes promoting inclusion in education, agriculture, healthcare and political leadership.

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According to her, empowering women and girls remains critical to achieving meaningful economic growth and development in the state.

"We need more partnerships from the Federal Government, the World Bank and other development partners to support women in Zamfara State socially, politically and economically for sustainable development," she said.

Dr Anka also urged participants drawn from government agencies, parastatals, civil society organisations, traditional institutions and religious bodies to contribute actively to the domestication process and ensure that the policy aligns with the norms and values of the people of Zamfara State.

Earlier, a consultant engaged by the Women Environmental Programme (WEP), Mrs Damaris Uja, said the workshop was organised by the Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development with support from WEP to strengthen women's and youths' access to their rights through sustainable environmental, socio-political and economic development initiatives.

She identified environmental pollution, gender-based violence and lack of financial inclusion as major challenges affecting women and girls in many parts of the country.

Speaking during the policy review and validation session, the lead facilitator, Prof Magdalyne Dura, described the domestication process as a collective responsibility requiring collaboration among stakeholders.

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"This review and validation process requires teamwork and commitment from stakeholders who understand the socio-economic realities of the state. My role is to guide the process towards achieving a policy that reflects the aspirations and values of the people of Zamfara State," she said.

Prof Dura further urged participants to ensure that the policy is effectively domesticated in line with the cultural and Islamic values of the state.

Participants at the workshop also made recommendations towards developing a comprehensive and practical Women's Economic Empowerment Policy to address the needs of women, girls, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in Zamfara State