Nigeria: Bandits Attack Kaduna Mosque, Kill Boy During Maghrib Prayers

1 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Habeebah Basah

A young boy was killed and several worshippers injured after suspected bandits attacked a mosque during Maghrib prayers in Namama community, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack was disclosed on Monday by security analyst Bakatsine in a post shared on X.

According to him, the assailants stormed the mosque while worshippers were observing evening prayers amid heavy rainfall and opened fire indiscriminately on those gathered for worship.

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The attack claimed the life of a young boy identified as Adamu, while several other worshippers sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

"Yesterday evening, bandits attacked worshippers during Maghrib prayers at a mosque in Namama community, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State, amid heavy rainfall. The attackers opened fire indiscriminately, killing a young boy identified as Adamu and injuring several other worshippers," Bakatsine wrote.

He added that prayers were being offered for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Reacting to the incident, the security analyst questioned the continued vulnerability of rural communities to violent attacks.

"How many more civilians must lose their lives in places of worship before effective measures are taken to protect vulnerable communities?" he asked.

The attack has heightened concerns over the persistent insecurity in parts of Kaduna State, where residents continue to face attacks by armed groups despite ongoing security operations.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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