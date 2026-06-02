Gambia: National Assembly Submits Report On Jammeh's Asset to Government

The National Assembly, through the Office of the Clerk, has submitted a report on the inquiry into the assets of former Gambian President Yahya AJJ Jammeh, to the government. This development was disclosed in a press release from the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly last Friday, 29th May, 2026.

"The Clerk of the National Assembly hereby notifies the public that the approved report of the Special Select Committee on the inquiry into the sale and disposal of assets identified by the Commission of Inquiry into the Financial Activities of Public Enterprises and Offices regarding their dealings with former President Yahya AJJ Jammeh and connected matters, has been formally published as announced by the Office of the Clerk," the Clerk's Office said in the press release.

According to the Clerk's office, the Report which the Assembly adopted at its sitting of Monday 23rd March 2026, sets out the Committee's findings, conclusions and recommendations, following its investigations and public hearings.

The release continued: "In accordance with the Standing Orders, copies of the Report have been duly transmitted to the Office of the President, the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Auditor General, and all other relevant stakeholders." That the Clerk on behalf of the Chairperson of the Committee, expressed profound appreciation to everyone whose cooperation, submissions, and testimony contributed immeasurably to the integrity and thoroughness of the inquiry.

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The submission of the parliamentary report to the government means the official submission of a document created by lawmakers or a legislative committee to members of the executive, and it serves as a formal mechanism for the legislature to share investigation findings, suggest policy changes or hold the executive branch accountable.

In most democratic frameworks, this process which is often called "laying a paper" or "tabling a report", triggers several key actions:

a) Executive Scrutiny: It forces the government (the administration or relevant Cabinet ministers) to publicly acknowledge legislative findings regarding how public funds are spent or how laws are being implemented;

b) Mandated Response: The government is usually legally or procedurally required to formally respond to the report's recommendations within a strict timeframe;

c) Transparency: Transmitting the report places the findings on the public record, allowing citizens, civil society groups, and the media to access and understand complex governance issues.