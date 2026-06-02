Nigeria: Peter Okoye Vows to Speak Out On Insecurity and Bad Governance, Dares Critics to 'Line Up'

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye has declared his intention to become a more vocal critic of insecurity and poor governance in Nigeria, signalling a bold shift toward public activism amid mounting concerns over the nation's security situation.

The singer, one half of the iconic duo P-Square, announced his X (formerly Twitter) account, calling on fellow public figures to use their platforms to address pressing national issues.

In a pointed message directed at those he described as sponsored online attackers, Okoye made clear that he is prepared to weather any backlash that may follow his outspokenness.

"The way I'm about to start speaking out on insecurity and bad governance in Nigeria, all these N3k sponsored attackers better get ready," he wrote.

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The artist acknowledged that his decision to speak freely comes with the risk of public criticism and coordinated online attacks, but stressed that neither the threat of cancellation nor attempts to silence him would deter his resolve.

"If una wan cancel me, make una line up well. Cos me too I don fall out," he added.

Okoye's declaration comes at a time when many Nigerians are calling for greater accountability from both public figures and government officials in addressing the country's worsening security challenges.

His comments have resonated widely online, with many supporters applauding his willingness to risk his public standing to speak truth to power.