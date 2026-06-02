Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Turns 41 With a Heart Full of Gratitude and Zero Regrets

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is stepping into a new year of life with unmistakable joy and confidence, as she begins her countdown to her 41st birthday with an uplifting message to her fans and followers.

The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram page to share a series of goofy, lighthearted photos of herself, accompanied by a heartfelt declaration that painted a picture of a woman at peace with her journey and excited about what lies ahead.

In her post, Dikeh described herself using a string of powerful affirmations, saying she is happy, healed, settled, grateful, fulfilled, favoured, flourishing, strengthened, restored, and unstoppable, among many others.

"41 and walking in God's grace. No regrets. No bitterness. No fear. Only gratitude, growth, wisdom, peace, purpose, and expectation for greater things ahead," she wrote.

The actress used the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on her personal growth, expressing that she enters this new chapter free from the weight of past hurts and full of anticipation for divine favour, supernatural opportunities, good health, and lasting joy.

Dikeh's post has been met with an outpouring of love and birthday wishes from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers across social media, many of whom praised her transparency and positive energy.

The actress, who has been open over the years about personal struggles and reinvention, appears to be embracing 41 as a season of completion, confidence, and purpose.