Ghana: Government Advises Ghanaians Against Non-Essential Travel to South Africa Amid Xenophobic Attacks

The Government of Ghana has advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa following what it described as increasing xenophobic attacks targeting Africans in the country.

In a travel advisory issued in Accra on June 1, 2026, the government said it had observed with concern a rise in attacks by groups presenting themselves as anti-immigrant vigilantes.

According to the advisory, the incidents have resulted in injuries, the closure and takeover of businesses, looting, and the destruction of property.

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The government said it has already taken several steps in response to the situation.

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These include lodging formal diplomatic protests, summoning the South African Acting High Commissioner in Accra, petitioning the African Union, and facilitating the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa.

As a result, the government urged Ghanaians to exercise extreme caution when making travel plans and to refrain from travelling to South Africa unless it is absolutely necessary.

Ghanaian citizens currently residing in South Africa were also advised to maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission for consular assistance and updates on the situation.

According to the advisory, the government will continue to work with South African authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Ghanaians who wish to return home and to ensure their safety.

The government further called on the South African government to provide adequate security for Africans living in the country and to take decisive measures to maintain law and order.

It urged South Africa to address the situation in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and African integration, stressing the need to protect all Africans regardless of their nationality.

The Government of Ghana reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Ghanaian citizens both at home and abroad.

By: Jacob Aggrey