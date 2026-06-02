Nigeria: 20 Things Nigerians Should Know About Ebola

The recent Ebola Virus Disease outbreaks reported in parts of Africa have renewed concerns about the possibility of cross-border transmission due to travel, trade, and regional movement.

Although Nigeria successfully contained Ebola in 2014, Physicians under the auspices of Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria warned that continued vigilance, early detection, and public cooperation remain essential to preventing another outbreak.

Here are 20 important things Nigerians should know about Ebola Virus Disease.

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