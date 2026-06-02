Nigeria: President Tinubu Commends the Navy for Seven Decades of Providing Maritime Security, Commissions Three Vessels

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, commended the Nigerian Navy for its seven decades of commitment and sacrifice in safeguarding Nigeria's maritime domain and protecting the nation's economic interests.

He spoke at the 2026 International Fleet Review held at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront, Lagos, as part of events to commemorate the Navy's 70th Anniversary. President Tinubu also commissioned three Nigerian Naval vessels: NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara.

As reviewing officer at the event, President Tinubu praised the Navy's achievements in combating piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, maritime smuggling, and other transnational crimes in the Gulf of Guinea.

He specifically lauded the Navy's sustained efforts against crude oil theft and maritime criminality, noting that these operations have significantly boosted oil production, improved national revenue, and strengthened investor confidence in Nigeria's maritime sector.

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"Beyond the maritime domain, I also commend the Nigerian Navy for its contributions to counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country. The courage and professionalism demonstrated by the Special Boat Service in executing complex missions are truly commendable.

"More so, with the recent induction of the Nigerian Navy Marines into operational theatres, I am confident that even greater successes will be recorded. Indeed, the Nigerian Navy has become an indispensable pillar of both national and regional security," the President said.

President Tinubu thanked friendly nations and foreign navies for attending the International Fleet Review, describing the event as a testament to growing international cooperation for maritime security and collective prosperity.

He noted that the Nigerian Navy has evolved into a formidable maritime force whose operational successes have significantly enhanced security within Nigeria's territorial waters and contributed to regional and international maritime stability.

"Nigeria's maritime domain, endowed with immense natural wealth, remains a vital pillar of our national economy, serving as a major source of foreign exchange and a critical artery for global trade. I commend the Nigerian Navy for its steadfast guardianship of this strategic space.

"Through the effective integration of surveillance systems, rapid response mechanisms and robust enforcement operations, you have successfully eradicated piracy in our waters and significantly curtailed crude oil theft and associated maritime crimes. These achievements have enhanced the security of our littoral communities and contributed to increased oil production, thereby supporting national economic growth.

"Your theme for this milestone event, 'Seven Decades of Operational Excellence,' is not merely a slogan, but a proven reality. As we look to the future, I am confident that the Nigerian Navy will sustain this momentum and continue to secure the maritime environment as a thriving engine of our blue economy," he said.

President Tinubu further acknowledged the Navy's collaboration with other security agencies, regional partners, and international allies in ensuring the Gulf of Guinea remains safer for commercial shipping and maritime activities.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the Navy's operational capabilities through continued investment in modern platforms, advanced technology, personnel welfare, training, and capacity development.

The President congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, officers, ratings, veterans, and families of Nigerian Navy personnel on this historic milestone, urging them to remain steadfast in their commitment to duty, patriotism, and service to the nation.

Vice Admiral Abbas noted that the Navy's successes in recent years were made possible by strategic investments, policy support, and strong leadership from the President.

He highlighted that the acquisition of modern platforms, enhanced surveillance capabilities, and sustained collaboration among security agencies have significantly strengthened Nigeria's maritime security architecture.

He added that these interventions have enabled the Nigerian Navy to intensify efforts against piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, sea robbery, and other transnational maritime crimes within the Gulf of Guinea.

Vice Admiral Abbas reaffirmed the loyalty and commitment of officers and ratings to the Constitution and the President, pledging that the Service would remain vigilant and resolute in defending Nigeria's maritime domain against all threats.

He also commended the sacrifices of naval personnel, past and present, whose dedication has shaped the Nigerian Navy into a formidable force.

He assured Nigerians that the Service would continue to leverage technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships to secure the nation's maritime environment and sustain the gains already made in combating maritime crime.

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Dignitaries present included former Governor of Ogun State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Sen. Gbenga Daniel (representing the Senate President); Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors' Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd); Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Among other dignitaries were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Kennedy Aneke; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye; and Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu.

Chiefs of Naval Staff from other Gulf of Guinea countries--Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Benin, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea--as well as delegations from European countries and former Service Chiefs, also attended.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

June 1, 2026