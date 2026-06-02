Nigeria: Police Dismiss 'Bandit Invasion' Rumours in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has issued an urgent rebuttal to viral social media posts claiming that armed bandits have invaded several communities, including Ibeju-Lekki, Imota, and Oke-Afo, targeting schools and children.

In a statement released on Monday, the Command labelled the circulating graphic alerts as "false, misleading, and unfounded," stating that there is currently no security crisis or coordinated attack on any school or community in the state.

The police urged residents to disregard the rumours, which they said were designed to create unnecessary panic and apprehension. Authorities maintain that schools across Lagos remain safe, with adequate security presence and surveillance in place.

The statement revealed that the fake security alert has already led to a tragic and avoidable loss of life. A 24-year-old commercial motorcycle rider, identified as Kulaha Ayuba, was fatally assaulted by a group of youths who acted on the false belief that armed bandits had invaded their area.

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According to the police, the victims allegedly labelled Mr. Ayuba a "Fulani bandit" before attacking him. His body was later discovered in a swamp within the community, while his motorcycle was reportedly stolen.

Following a swift intervention by police operatives, fifteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing. The Command assured the public that the investigation is ongoing and that all those found culpable will face the full weight of the law.

The Lagos State Police Command condemned the deliberate spread of unverified information, warning that it incites public disorder, ethnic profiling, and mob violence.

"Individuals found responsible for originating, publishing, or deliberately circulating false and inciting information capable of causing public alarm, disorder, ethnic tension, or violence will be investigated and prosecuted," the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding. He encouraged the public to report suspicious activities through established police or emergency channels rather than relying on unverified social media content.

The Command reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and property, assuring Lagosians that adequate security measures remain in place across the state.