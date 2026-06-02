Ethiopia: AU Mission Head Reports Positive Start, Expresses Optimism for Continued Success of Ethiopia's Voting Process

Addis Ababa — The Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his optimism for a continued success of the voting process in Ethiopia as monitoring efforts remain active.

Voting began this morning across Ethiopia as citizens headed to polling stations for the country's 7th General Election, with regional and continental observer missions monitoring the process.

The AUEOM mission observed the opening procedures at a polling station to assess the preparedness of election officials and the conduct of voting.

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Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) Kenyatta, said on the occasion that "... the process has started, and we will continue to monitor during the course of the day to see the flow, and then be back at the end of the day. So far, we can say that the process has started, it is moving, it is flowing, and we hope it continues like that for the rest of the day."

According to him, a successful electoral process in Ethiopia would have significance beyond its borders and resonate across the continent.

Speaking during the observation, the Head underscored the importance of elections in strengthening democratic governance across Africa.

"Well, you know, voting is the exercise of citizens exercising their democratic rights to choose their representatives and leaders. Democracy is something that we in the African continent would like to entrench so that we have true representation, a feeling of inclusion, and the ability for people to choose the leaders of their choice."

He noted that while democratic processes can face challenges, each election provides an opportunity for improvement and deeper democratic consolidation.

Kenyatta also highlighted Ethiopia's unique role as the diplomatic capital of Africa, stating that a successful electoral process in the country would have significance beyond its borders and resonate across the continent.

Meanwhile, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Election Observation Mission, led by Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe, also monitored the opening procedures at a polling station, assessing the preparedness of election officials and the conduct of the voting process.

Addressing voters and residents, the Head emphasized Ethiopia's continental importance and the role of elections in promoting peace and stability.

"We are very interested in Ethiopia because it is the headquarters of Africa. We want peace here. We want everything to be peaceful so that we can move across Africa comfortably. So, when we see you interested in peace in Ethiopia--because elections are very important for peace--we are very happy. And to see the women already here to vote is very good!"

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Both observer missions welcomed the peaceful atmosphere at the polling station and praised the participation of women voters, describing it as an encouraging sign for the democratic process.

The missions are expected to continue monitoring voting, counting, and tabulation processes throughout Election Day before issuing their preliminary assessments of the election.