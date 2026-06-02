Ethiopia: Voters Casting Ballots in Amhara, Oromia, Harrari Major Cities

Addis Ababa — Voting has been taking place across Ethiopia where the 7th General voting process began at dawn.

Voters in the Amhara regional capital, Bahir Dar, the Oromia city, Adama, and the Harari capital, Harrar, started voting at daybreak, according to reports.

In Bahirdar City, where voting for the 7th General Election began very early in the morning, the residents are casting their votes at polling stations.

Voters have been lining up since 6:00 am in the morning, waiting in line to cast their votes.

The voting process will continue from dawn to dusk, according to the procedures set by the Ethiopian National Election Board.

Similarly, in the Oromia city Adama residents are voting in various polling stations. Along the residents of the city, Mayor Hailu Jelde has participated in the voting.

In his remarks, the mayor said the city residents deserve great praise for bravely coming out to cast their votes despite the cold weather.

He expressed his admiration for the commitment and enthusiasm of the electorate at the polling station.

The mayor also said that political power is determined by elections and elections alone emphasizing that elections are the main way to strengthen freedom, equality and democracy.

Voting is also underway in Harrar City, capital of Harari region, and in 296 polling stations across the three constituencies.

In the 7th Ethiopian General Election a total of over 54 million voters have been registered to participate in the election and 42 political parties are competing in the polls, while 10,438 candidates will contest under party banners and 80 candidates run as independents.