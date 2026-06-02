Ethiopia: Voters Casting Ballots in Amhara, Oromia, Harrari Major Cities

Maria Gerth-Niculescu/Deutsche Welle
An Ethiopian flag.
1 June 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Voting has been taking place across Ethiopia where the 7th General voting process began at dawn.

Voters in the Amhara regional capital, Bahir Dar, the Oromia city, Adama, and the Harari capital, Harrar, started voting at daybreak, according to reports.

In Bahirdar City, where voting for the 7th General Election began very early in the morning, the residents are casting their votes at polling stations.

Voters have been lining up since 6:00 am in the morning, waiting in line to cast their votes.

The voting process will continue from dawn to dusk, according to the procedures set by the Ethiopian National Election Board.

Similarly, in the Oromia city Adama residents are voting in various polling stations. Along the residents of the city, Mayor Hailu Jelde has participated in the voting.

In his remarks, the mayor said the city residents deserve great praise for bravely coming out to cast their votes despite the cold weather.

He expressed his admiration for the commitment and enthusiasm of the electorate at the polling station.

The mayor also said that political power is determined by elections and elections alone emphasizing that elections are the main way to strengthen freedom, equality and democracy.

Voting is also underway in Harrar City, capital of Harari region, and in 296 polling stations across the three constituencies.

In the 7th Ethiopian General Election a total of over 54 million voters have been registered to participate in the election and 42 political parties are competing in the polls, while 10,438 candidates will contest under party banners and 80 candidates run as independents.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.