Ethiopia: PM Abiy Urges Candidates to Honor Public Trust As Millions Vote Across Ethiopia

Maria Gerth-Niculescu/Deutsche Welle
An Ethiopian flag.
1 June 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on political candidates across the spectrum to embrace a profound sense of duty and psychological readiness to match the extraordinary commitment demonstrated by the Ethiopian electorate today.

Speaking after casting a ballot in his hometown, Beshasha, the PM emphasized that his primary concern rests not with the voters who have already proven their maturity but with the integrity and dedication of those who will be elected to serve.

The Prime Minister observed that long, orderly queues formed at polling stations early in the morning serve as a testament that the Ethiopian people require no external guidance or reprimand to determine their destiny, build their democratic system, and strengthen their statehood.

Reflecting on the historic gravity of the polls, PM Abiy stressed that the next five years will usher in a transformative epoch, demanding unprecedented labor, strategic vision, and collective energy to ensure that the country transitions from foreign dependency to becoming a self-reliant, foundational anchor of regional stability.

While expressing his personal anxieties regarding whether the elected representatives will possess the requisite purity of heart and relentless work ethic to alter the nation's trajectory, PM Abiy affirmed his readiness to bow to the democratic verdict and gracefully accept the election results.

He concluded by extending deep gratitude to the citizenry, electoral officials, and the media, confidently predicting that the foundations of a robust state are being laid so that future generations will never have to stumble through the foundational hurdles faced by their predecessors.

Read the original article on ENA.

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