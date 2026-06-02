Ethiopia: National Election Board Clarifies Voting Hours Extension to Ensure All Voters Cast Ballots

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | — _ The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has clarified that voting in Ethiopia's historic 7th General Election will continue beyond the official closing time of 6:00 PM to ensure that all eligible voters waiting in line are able to cast their ballots.

Voting began nationwide at 6:00 AM, with millions of Ethiopians participating in the election to choose representatives for the federal parliament and regional state councils.

In its social media channels, the Board stated that although polling stations are scheduled to close at 6:00 PM, electoral officials have been instructed to allow all voters who are present in queues by the closing time to vote before polling stations cease operations.

According to NEBE, the measure is intended to safeguard citizens' constitutional right to vote and ensure that high voter turnout does not prevent eligible voters from participating in the electoral process.

The Board emphasized that the decision is fully consistent with Ethiopia's electoral legal framework.

It cited Article 49(4) of Proclamation No. 1162/2019, which grants the National Election Board the authority to extend voting hours under exceptional circumstances when necessary to guarantee universal suffrage and facilitate voter participation.

As polling continues across the country, election officials, observers, and stakeholders remain engaged in monitoring the process to ensure its smooth and orderly conduct.