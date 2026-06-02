Africa: 70th Anniversary - Our Navy, Most Formidable Force in Africa - Tinubu

LAGOS--AS part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy's 70th anniversary, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the Navy's operational capabilities, describing it as the most formidable naval force in Africa.

This came as the Nigerian Navy received a major boost in its maritime security operations with the addition of three new warships to its fleet and the launch of a Combined Maritime Task Force aimed at tackling emerging threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

President Tinubu, in his keynote address during the International Fleet Review and International Maritime Exercise held at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront, Victoria Island in Lagos, said the acquisition of the vessels underscored the government's determination to enhance maritime security, protect national assets and support economic growth.

He said: "Our government's commitment to the recapitalisation of the Nigerian Navy is further demonstrated today through the commissioning of three new vessels as we continue to promote indigenous shipbuilding capacity and provide the strategic support required for a responsive and capable naval force."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President noted that the Navy had evolved from a modest colonial marine outfit established in 1956 into a sophisticated maritime force that now serves as a pillar of national security and economic prosperity.

"I must, therefore, extend my warmest congratulations to the Nigerian Navy for emerging as the most formidable naval force in Africa. This achievement signifies that the Navy has not only matured but has reached a pinnacle of continental leadership," he said.

Tinubu also commended the Navy for maintaining security within Nigeria's maritime domain through effective surveillance systems, rapid-response mechanisms and robust enforcement operations.

He said these efforts had resulted in the eradication of piracy in Nigerian waters, a significant reduction in crude oil theft and other maritime crimes, and improved safety for coastal communities.

Earlier, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, disclosed the establishment of a Combined Maritime Task Force comprising six countries within the Gulf of Guinea to strengthen regional cooperation against maritime insecurity.

He said: "We convene here not merely to celebrate an anniversary, but to reflect upon and reaffirm the profound bond between the government's unwavering commitment to the Nigerian Navy and the Navy's steadfast dedication to the ideals and aspirations of its people and leadership."