Nigeria: Cholera Kills 40 in Borno

Cholera outbreak has killed more than 40 people and infected over 3,000 in 139 communities across seven local government areas of Borno State, Daily Trust gathered.

This, according to government estimates, was recorded in Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala and Magumeri, between 1st to 28th of May, 2026.

However, families of the cholera patients interviewed by Daily Trust argued that the figure may be higher, saying a reasonable number of patients are still dying at home.

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On Saturday, May 30th, the Borno State government revealed that cholera had killed 37 and infected over 3,000 people.

This came barely three days after an official epidemiological summary stated that 27 people died and 2,715 were infected from May 1st to 27th, 2026.

Therefore, officially, the number of deaths rose by ten with over 285 new infections within a three-day period.

According to the data, the most alarming spikes are in the Maiduguri metropolis, which accounts for more than half of the total burden.

Our correspondent, who went round the cholera hot spots and treatment centres within Maiduguri and Jere, reports that the facilities were overwhelmed by patients.

At the Brig-Gen Abba Kyari General Hospital, Ngaranam, the influx of patients was so much that tens of patients were being treated on bare floor, Daily Trust gathered.

The correspondent observed that most of the trampoline treatment tents, crucial for isolating the patients to stop the spread of the disease, were filled with women and little children.

"He vomited twice and started having diarrhoea. We took him to a chemist, but the nurse advised that we should come to Nganaram isolation centre. He is now under treatment," a patient's relative, Modu Sheriff said.

Patients' relatives were seen holding drips for rapid rehydration of their loved ones, who are mostly aged women and underaged children that were lying on bare floor.

Health workers were also seen administering emergency procedures on patients with severe cases.

"We don't have the actual number of patients, but on an average, from morning to this time (12:30) we received over 40 cases today. You can see how the facility is overstretched," said a health worker who does not want to be named.

He said the outbreak this year has been severe considering the influx of patients so far.

"Nearly eight Borno LGAs have reported cholera cases, with the vast majority concentrated here in Maiduguri and Jere," he said.

When contacted, the MSF sub-delegation office, Maiduguri, which is responding to the emergencies at the Cholera Treatment Centre, declined comment and asked the correspondent to officially write via e-mail before an update can be provided.

When Daily Trust visited the cholera-endemic areas at Shehuri Budum, Limanti, Shokari and Gamboru in Maiduguri and Jere area councils, residents said many people died before they could be taken to the hospital.

A resident who lost his mother to cholera at Shokari area, in Mashamari ward, Malam Abubakar Makah, said the diseases has so far killed two persons and infected seven within the community.

"She started vomiting, then came diarrhoea. Before we could do anything, she gave up. As I'm talking to you, a child has died while six of our neighbors are already infected.

"We know what happened here some years back; that's why everyone is afraid. We pray that such calamity should not be repeated. Many people died," he said.

Modu Ngudo, a senior nurse living in the community, who usually administers first aid before taking patients to the treatment centre, complained that some of the patients don't go to hospital.

"I have had to force some of them to take their children to hospital. Six cases were reported to me. One of them, an elderly woman died.

"What is disturbing is that some people still have this fear about going to hospital. There was a particular man that came to me for help. I was able to stabilise his child after which I asked him to take him to the hospital but he refused.

"Sometimes I threaten them that I will stop responding to their calls; that is when they agree to take their relatives to the CTC Nganaram," he said.

He also revealed that the cases are worse where people live in conditions that favour transmission of the disease.

"There are areas where the community is fetching water from the reservoir (Mother Cat Dam), once the water is contaminated, the disease will continue spreading," he said.

He also observed that open defecation is another factor that can trigger cholera outbreak in some communities.

"No matter the effort of government to stop open defecation, some people will do it, and it's affecting our health," he said.

Many residents in those places usually rely on reservoir water, which is often contaminated, it was further gathered.

A medical doctor, Tijjani Ammani, said cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by Vibrio cholerae. It is characterised by profuse watery diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe dehydration, which may present as intense thirst, dry mouth, sunken eyes, weakness, and muscle cramps. If untreated, the condition can rapidly progress to shock and death.

He said the disease is acquired mainly through the consumption of food or water contaminated with the faeces of an infected person, adding that drinking untreated water and eating food prepared under unhygienic conditions are common sources of infection. Poor sanitation, overcrowding, and inadequate waste disposal facilitate its spread, he said.

Ammani added that the prevention of cholera depends on good hygiene and sanitation.

"Drinking safe water, regular hand washing with soap, proper disposal of human waste, and thorough cooking of food significantly reduce the risk of infection", he added.

Actions taken by govt

The state government has issued a health advisory in Maiduguri, warning residents to maintain clean environments.

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Dr Saleh Abba-Kaza, urged residents to take preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

According to him, the outbreak was first reported on May 1 and subsequently confirmed on May 4, with cases continuing to rise across affected communities.

He said, on Saturday, more than 100 new cases were recorded within 24 hours, while Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) remained the epicentre of the outbreak with over 2,000 reported cases.

"Jere Local Government Area has recorded over 1,000 cases, while Mafa, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala and Magumeri LGAs have also been affected," he said.

The government has also posted ambulance drivers and paramedics to nine locations within the state capital to convey patients in emergency situations to treatment centres.

The locations include: Gwange Grave Yard Junction; State House of Assembly Shehuri CPP Palace; Polo High Court; Flour Mill Junction; Kwanan Yobe Junction; Lamisula Police Station Junction; Mashidimami opposite Bakasi Estate Junction and Ngomari Airport Bus Stop(Lawan Jidda)

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has also directed the procurement and distribution of drugs, medical consumables, and hygiene materials worth millions of Naira to health facilities in parts of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Shettima Maina Mohammed, disclosed this during the presentation of medical supplies to healthcare facilities treating affected patients on Sunday.

According to Dr. Mohammed, the drugs and consumables were procured by the state government and supplied to designated treatment centres to ensure that patients receive care free of charge.

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The permanent secretary commended the governor for the timely release of funds for the procurement of the medical supplies.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease, the team comprising government officials and medical personnel embarked on campaigns across communities in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area.

The delegation paid an advocacy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, to seek the support of the traditional institution in mobilising communities and promoting awareness on disease prevention.

The permanent secretary, Dr. Mohammed, urged traditional and community leaders to intensify public enlightenment efforts to encourage residents to maintain good hygiene practices and to seek medical attention when symptoms arise promptly.

Responding, the Shehu of Borno commended Governor Zulum for his intervention in addressing the outbreak and pledged the traditional institution's support in controlling the disease.

The team also visited Old Maiduguri, Gamboru, and Shehuri South communities, where residents were educated on preventive measures, including proper sanitation and hygiene practices.

Drugs, consumables, personal protective equipment, and assorted hygiene commodities were delivered to the Emergency and Infectious Disease Hospital in Njimtilo and the Nganaram Infectious Disease Camp, where patients are currently receiving treatment.

Similarly, as part of the intervention, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) materials, including chlorine tablets, liquid chlorine, disinfectants, knapsack sprayers, and community education tools, were distributed to affected communities to strengthen prevention and response efforts.

The permanent secretary was accompanied by directors and principal officers from the Ministry of Health and Human Services, the Borno State Primary Health Care Development Board, the state Contributory Health Management Agency (BOSCHMA) and SEMSAS.