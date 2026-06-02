Nigeria Only 59% Prepared for Possible Ebola Outbreak - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that Nigeria is about 59 per cent prepared to respond to a potential Ebola outbreak, warning that porous land borders remain a major vulnerability.

NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, disclosed this during an interview on ARISE News on Monday, noting that while Nigeria has strengthened its health systems, it is not yet fully prepared for a major Ebola emergency.

He said international airports remain key entry points for disease surveillance, but unregulated movement through land borders poses a greater risk.

"Our latest assessment puts us at about 59 per cent readiness. You can't be 100 per cent prepared, but we keep improving," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Idris recalled Nigeria's successful containment of Ebola in 2014, saying the experience improved the country's capacity for detection, isolation, and contact tracing.

He added that the NCDC has expanded laboratory capacity, trained health workers, and provided emergency response materials to states at higher risk.

He said Nigeria is currently managing between seven and eight disease outbreaks, including cholera and Lassa fever, some of which continue to cause deaths.

He linked the persistence of infectious diseases to cultural practices and health behaviours in some communities, including consumption of rodents in certain areas.

Idris also urged state governments to take greater responsibility for preparedness and response, rather than relying heavily on the federal government.