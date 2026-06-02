Nigeria: Insecurity - We Are Consumed By 2027 Politics, Ignoring Safety of Children, Citizens - Obi

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the country, lamenting that political leaders are focusing more on the 2027 elections than the safety and welfare of Nigerians.

Obi, in a statement posted on his social media handle on Tuesday, decried the continued captivity of schoolchildren abducted in Borno and Oyo states, noting that two weeks after their kidnapping, the victims were yet to regain their freedom.

According to him, while the children remain in the hands of their captors, government attention appears to be centred on publicising the formation of a rescue team rather than securing their immediate release.

The former Anambra State governor cited a series of recent attacks across the country as evidence of the deteriorating security situation.

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He recalled the killing of at least seven persons and the injury of 10 others by terrorists in Gwon-Ajang Village in the Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday.

Obi also referenced the attack on Ayegunle-Igun Community in Kaba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, where armed assailants reportedly kidnapped more than 25 persons and killed one resident during a coordinated raid.

In Anambra State, he noted that two police officers lost their lives in a recent attack by armed criminals.

The former presidential candidate further highlighted the abduction of 46 persons, including 39 students, seven teachers and a school principal, from three schools in the Ahoro-Esinle Community of Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He also recalled the kidnapping of between 48 and 51 pupils and students in the Mussa Community of Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on May 15, 2026.

According to Obi, the victims, comprising nursery, primary and secondary school pupils, have remained in captivity for two weeks.

"Meanwhile, amid all these tragic developments, we politicians remain consumed by the next election, paying far more attention to political ambitions than to the safety and well-being of our children and fellow citizens," he stated.

Obi described the persistent attacks on schools and communities as a grave national concern, stressing that such incidents should not be occurring in a country that is not officially at war.

He called for urgent and decisive action to address insecurity and protect citizens, particularly children, from the growing threat posed by kidnappers, terrorists and other criminal elements.