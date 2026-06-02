Nigeria, Liberia Move to Deepen Maritime Cooperation, Capacity Building

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola, has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening regional maritime integration, cooperation and capacity development across Africa. Mobereola made the pledge while receiving the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Lagos, Dapo Akinosun, at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos.

He described the engagement as a reflection of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and Liberia, particularly in the maritime sector, stressing that stronger collaboration among African nations is essential to unlocking the continent's maritime potential and advancing the Blue Economy.

According to him, enhanced cooperation would help build maritime capacity, strengthen regional integration and create employment opportunities for young Africans within the global maritime industry.

"The time has come for African nations to upscale maritime collaboration. The partnership between Nigeria and Liberia will help us build capacity, strengthen regional cooperation and create opportunities for African youths within the global maritime industry," he said.

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Mobereola also underscored the importance of sea-time training and practical exposure for young maritime professionals, noting that such initiatives would equip Nigerian and African youths to compete effectively in the international maritime space.

He commended the Liberian government for supporting Nigeria's successful bid for a Category C seat at the International Maritime Organization, adding that both countries have maintained productive maritime relations over the years.

Speaking earlier, Akinosun said his visit was aimed at strengthening the enduring ties between Nigeria and Liberia, while exploring avenues for deeper maritime collaboration.

He described the maritime sector as a major driver of economic growth, regional integration and Blue Economy development, and commended NIMASA's management for efforts aimed at repositioning Nigeria's maritime industry for sustainable growth and investment.

"Nigeria has demonstrated genuine commitment to maritime partnership and regional growth. Liberia looks forward to deeper collaboration with NIMASA in maritime administration, safety, capacity development and trade promotion for the advancement of Africa's BlueEconomy," he said.