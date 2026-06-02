Nigeria: Super Eagles Begin Training for Poland, Portugal Friendlies

The Super Eagles have opened camp in Warsaw, Poland, as they prepare for their international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

After their success at the 2026 Unity Cup in London, the Super Eagles arrived Poland in the early hours of Monday.

The team's Media officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed that 18 players are in camp as of the time of filing this report.

Efoghe said 16 of the 18 players took part in the team's first training session in Poland on Monday evening.

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Players in camp are:

Maduka Okoye

Francis Uzoho

Arthur Okonkwo

Moses Simon

Wilfred Ndidi

Akor Adams

Terem Moffi

Tochukwu Nnadi

Emmanuel Fernandez

Semi Ajayi

Rafiu Durosinmi

Paul Onuachu

Zaidu Sanusi

Igho Ogbu

Raphael Onyedika

Frank Onyeka

Bruno Onyemaechi

Abdullahi Ibrahim

Coach Eric Chelle earlier confirmed that star players Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are not expected to join the squad.

Chelle said Osimhen has been given time out to resolve his club future, while Atletico Madrid asked that Lookman be allowed to rest after a hectic season.

The Super Eagles will take on Poland on Wednesday, June 3, in Warsaw, and Portugal on Wednesday, June 10, in Leiria, Portugal.

(NAN)