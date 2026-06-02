Nigeria: Police Officers Mistaken for Kidnappers Escape Mob Attack in Ogun

Two serving police officers from Lagos State narrowly escaped a mob attack after they were mistakenly identified as suspected kidnappers in Ogun State.

The incident occurred on Monday in Kanuyi Community, Simawa, Sagamu Local Government Area, where residents reportedly apprehended the officers and raised an alarm over alleged kidnapping activity.

Videos and images of the men later circulated on social media, fuelling public concern and speculation.

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However, the Ogun State Police Command clarified that the individuals were not kidnappers but officers attached to a Police Mobile Force Squadron in Lagos State.

Police spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said operatives were immediately deployed to the scene after receiving a distress report and rescued the officers from an agitated crowd before taking them into protective custody for verification.

Preliminary investigation, he said, confirmed that the men were serving police officers who had lost their way while returning from an official duty in Sagamu.

Their identities were verified through valid police identification cards, deployment documents and confirmation from their parent formation in Lagos State.

Babaseyi said the officers were mistakenly profiled as kidnappers by some members of the public before police intervention.

He said before security operatives arrived, the officers had already been searched, photographed and recorded, with the materials later circulated on social media, spreading misleading narratives.

The command commended residents for their vigilance but cautioned against resorting to mob action, stressing the need for proper verification before taking action against suspects.