South Africa: Makashule Gana - the Man With President Ramaphosa's Head in His Hands

GovernmentZA / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
1 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana will chair the impeachment committee that will decide President Cyril Ramaphosa's future.

Here's an MP with the future in his hands: Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana, who was on Monday elected as chairperson of Parliament's Section 89 impeachment committee.

The members of the committee include some of the Parliament's most robust MPs, including EFF leader Julius Malema; the new DA chief whip, Glynnis Breytenbach and its parliamentary leader, George Michalakis; the leader of MK and the official opposition, John Hlophe; the Build One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane; and ActionSA's Lerato Ngobeni.

Gana will have his work cut out for him. We asked him how he will run things.

Question: How do you feel being the man with President Cyril Ramaphosa's head in your hands?

Answer: It's a responsibility I accept with both hands. I have the task of ensuring the work proceeds without fear, favour or prejudice in open participation by MPs and witnesses. The rules we will come up with must restore trust in Parliament.

Q: You've held quite a few challenging roles in your time as a political leader. Is this the biggest? [Gana is a seasoned political leader who left the DA after holding numerous roles to join Rise Mzansi in 2024. He started his political career in the...

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