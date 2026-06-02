Ghana: Xenophobic Attacks - Govt Cautions Ghanaians Against Travel to South Africa

The Government has issued a travel advice, urging Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice.

This followed what it described as increasing xenophobic attacks against African nationals in the country.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Sunday, said the attacks, allegedly perpetrated by groups presenting themselves as anti-immigrant vigilantes, had resulted in injuries, looting, destruction of property, and the closure and takeover of businesses owned by Africans.

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It said the government had observed the developments with grave concern and had already initiated a number of diplomatic interventions to protect Ghanaian nationals and draw attention to the situation.

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According to the ministry, the measures taken so far include lodging formal protests at the highest diplomatic level, summoning the South African Acting High Commissioner in Accra, petitioning the African Union (AU), and facilitating the evacuation of affected Ghanaian nationals.

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana hereby advises Ghanaian nationals to exercise extreme caution in their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice," the statement stressed.

The ministry further urged Ghanaians currently living in South Africa to maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission for consular assistance and updates on the security situation.

It assured that government would continue to collaborate with the relevant South African authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals where necessary and ensure their safety.

The statement also called on the South African government to provide adequate protection for targeted groups of Africans and take firm measures to restore law and order.

Government said such action was necessary to uphold the ideals of Pan-Africanism and African integration, which both countries have long championed.

"The Government of the Republic of Ghana wishes to call on the Government of the Republic of South Africa to provide adequate security for targeted groups of Africans in its territory and take measures to enforce law and order in the spirit of genuine Pan-Africanism and African integration," the statement said.

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The government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare and interests of Ghanaian citizens both at home and abroad and pledged to continue monitoring developments closely.

The advisory comes amid renewed concerns over recurring incidents of xenophobic violence in South Africa, which have often targeted migrants and business owners from other African countries.

By Times Reporter

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