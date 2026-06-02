Ghana Must Convert Investor Confidence Into Real Economic Gains

President John Dramani Mahama's address to investors at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London has once again placed Ghana in the global spotlight as an attractive destination for investment on the African continent.

His message was confident and carefully framed: Ghana is stable, reform-driven and open for business.

He outlined what he described as Ghana's key strengths, political stability, democratic maturity, strategic geographic location, improving macroeconomic fundamentals, and a government committed to building a transparent and investor-friendly environment.

These are important signals for international investors who increasingly prioritise predictability and policy consistency.

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The President further highlighted Ghana's human capital as its greatest competitive advantage, pointing to a young, ambitious and entrepreneurial population operating within a stable democratic system underpinned by English common law and peaceful political transitions.

In a region often characterised by uncertainty, this remains a significant selling point.

He also made a strong case for Ghana's market potential, noting that beyond its population of over 34 million, the country serves as a gateway to the ECOWAS market of more than 425 million people and the broader African Continental Free Trade Area, which covers over 1.4 billion consumers with a combined GDP exceeding US$3 trillion.

These figures underline the scale of opportunity available to investors willing to engage the African market through Ghana.

President Mahama stressed that government is pursuing reforms aimed at improving the business environment, including public sector digitisation and regulatory efficiency.

He also reiterated efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability, citing improvements in inflation, foreign reserves, interest rates and overall GDP performance.

The Ghanaian Times notes that the President's emphasis on restoring stability after a period of economic difficulty reflects the government's determination to rebuild investor confidence.

His assertion that inflation has declined significantly and reserves have improved is intended to reinforce the narrative of economic recovery and renewed credibility.

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However, while such macroeconomic gains are encouraging, the central challenge remains how these improvements translate into real economic transformation for ordinary citizens.

Investors may respond to improved indicators, but citizens judge outcomes by jobs created, incomes earned and living standards improved.

The President's call for partnerships that create employment, transfer technology, build skills and support industrialisation is therefore critical.

Ghana's development agenda must move beyond attracting capital to ensuring that investments are structured in a way that builds domestic capacity and strengthens value addition within the economy.

Equally important is the 24-hour economy initiative, which was highlighted as a cornerstone of the transformation agenda.

While the concept is ambitious and forward-looking, its success will depend entirely on implementation discipline, infrastructure readiness and private sector participation.

The Ghanaian Times further observes that Ghana's positioning as a stable gateway to West Africa is an opportunity that must be deliberately managed and not assumed. Competitor countries are actively pursuing similar strategies, and Ghana must therefore match its strong rhetoric with equally strong execution.

President Mahama's presentation in London sets a positive tone and reinforces Ghana's ambition to attract global capital.

However, the real measure of success will not be the strength of the speech delivered abroad, but the tangible outcomes achieved at home.

The Ghanaian Times calls on government and all stakeholders to ensure that this renewed investor interest is converted into productive investment, industrial expansion and sustainable job creation.