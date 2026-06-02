Nigeria: Flawed Primaries Portend Danger for 2027 Elections

The primary elections conducted in May 2026 across the major political parties were characterised by widespread protests and allegations of manipulation. The elections, a prelude to the 2027 general elections, followed patterns of other previously warped primary elections that led to flawed general elections over the years. Across all parties, the central issue was the abuse of the principles of direct primaries. Instead of empowering grassroots members, governors and party executives manipulated the process, inflated vote counts, and imposed candidates. These practices sparked outcries and protests nationwide, raising serious concerns about transparency and fairness.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), which produced President Bola Tinubu as its candidate, produced "laughable" figures, as governors and party leaders hijacked the process. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) was praised because its primary elections were relatively more organised, but they were not free from controversy. Two major presidential candidates, a former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and a renowned economist and businessman, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, complained bitterly about massive irregularities. The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), despite its growing influence, also struggled with complaints of exclusion and leadership interference, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continued to grapple with internal divisions and defections that undermined its credibility.

Perhaps, the worst hit were aspirants for Governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly seats. They faced immense frustration due to the overwhelming influence of governors across all political parties. This concentration of power meant that many qualified aspirants were sidelined, regardless of their popularity or credibility among party members. In no small measure, the biases eroded confidence in party structures, fueled internal divisions, such that many aspirants utilised few days window to switch to other political parties.

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Section 84 of Nigeria's Electoral Act 2026 is the key provision on direct primaries. It states that political parties must nominate candidates either through direct primaries or consensus. The letter of the law is clear: every registered party member should have the right to vote in candidate selection. The spirit of the law is to strengthen internal democracy, curb delegate manipulation, and inducement of votes. The extent to which these were achieved was, to us, very limited.

A major source of confusion was President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision in April 2026 to empower governors to conduct the APC's primary elections. He had told National Assembly members, who sought automatic ticket, that their fate was in the hands of state governors, not on him as president. By that singular pronouncement, the primary elections process, especially in the APC, lost credibility, leaving many Nigerians questioning whether their voices truly mattered when governors had been given the prerogative to decide who received the party's ticket for the 2027 elections.

The manipulations that took place in the last few weeks have been responsible for the election of the wrong persons into political offices in Nigeria. Many qualified and credible politicians have been discouraged and sidelined from active participation in politics due to two major obstacles: the exorbitant cost of party nomination forms and the manipulation of primary elections by party leadership. Nomination forms for National Assembly and governorship seats often run into millions of naira, creating a financial barrier that excludes competent aspirants who lack access to vast resources or wealthy sponsors. This monetisation of politics has turned candidacy into a privilege for the wealthy rather than a platform for service.

Beyond the financial burden, the manipulation of primary elections by governors and party executives has eroded fairness. Many credible politicians who enjoy popular support have been forced out of the race, leaving behind candidates who owe their positions to political godfathers rather than the electorate. This practice not only discourages genuine participation but also weakens accountability, as imposed candidates prioritise loyalty to party leaders over service to citizens.

The flawed party primary elections were conducted by political parties, but such abuses may not be acceptable in the 2027 general elections. This puts a huge burden on the shoulders of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan. The electoral umpire must take deliberate steps to prevent voter apathy, rebuild confidence, and guarantee transparency.

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First, it must strengthen the use of technology such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to ensure that voters are properly accredited and results are transmitted in real time, reducing opportunities for manipulation. Second, INEC should intensify voter education campaigns, particularly targeting youths, women, and marginalised groups, to emphasise the importance of participation and reassure citizens that their votes will count.

Third, INEC must enforce strict compliance with the Electoral Act by monitoring political parties and sanctioning violations, even though its powers over primaries are limited. Additionally, security agencies must be impartial and guarantee safety at polling units, thereby reducing fear and intimidation that often discourage turnout. By maintaining neutrality, upholding institutional integrity, and ensuring inclusiveness, INEC can restore public trust. Ultimately, the electoral body must reassure Nigerians that, despite flawed primaries, the 2027 elections will reflect the people's will and strengthen democratic accountability.