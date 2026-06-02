Nigeria: Dele-Bashiru Swells Eagles Camp to 19 Players Ahead Clash With Poland

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was the 19th players arrive the Super Eagles camp in Warsaw last night ahead of Nigeria's clash with hosts Poland in an international friendly on Wednesday, June 3.

The Italian Serie A Lazio attacking midfielder arrived Eagles camp at about 9.45pm to increase the list of players available for Coach Eric Chelle at 19.

Before his arrival, Captain Wilfred Ndidi led 15 other players in a first training session in the Polish capital city on Monday evening as the three-time African champions commenced preparations for the potentially-explosive international friendly against the White-Reds of Poland.

Wednesday's clash at the 58,000 -capacity Stadion PGE Narodowy is only the second meeting between the two countries at senior level.

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On 23rd March 2018, as part of their tune-up games for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, Nigeria defeated hosts Poland 1-0 at the Stadion Miejski we Wroclawiu in the city of Wroclaw, with Victor Moses the scorer on the night.

Like Nigeria, Poland came up short in the final hurdle in the race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

After beating Albania, the White-Reds lost 2-3 to Sweden in the Euro playoff final. On their part, the Super Eagles defeated Gabon before losing to DR Congo after a penalty shootout in the African playoff final in Morocco.

The players at the Super Eagles' Warsaw Presidential Hotel at lunch-time on Monday include; Captain Ndidi, goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Arthur Okonkwo, defenders Bruno Onyemaechi, Zaidu Sanusi, Emmanuel Fernandez and Igoh Ogbu, midfielders Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika and Tochukwu Nnadi, and forwards Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Jerome Akor Adams, Terem Moffi and Rafiu Durosinmi.

Defender Semi Ajayi, whose Hull City FC recently won promotion back to the English Premiership, arrived after lunch to warm hugs and fist-pumping by team mates. So did fresh invitee Abdullahi Bewene. Both of them were not part of Wednesday's training session.

Coach Chelle, fresh from leading the Eagles to retain the Unity Cup in London, is looking forward to Wednesday's game with optimism.

"There is a culture of winning that we are trying to build in this team, and that mentality is important. You can say that it is difficult to have games at this time because the players have been in holiday mood for about two weeks, but the job must be done.

"We have 19 players in camp now and we will work with that. Everybody must work hard and we will go into the match with the determination to win."

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The Franco-Malian drilled his early birds for 80 minutes under light rain at the Stadion Polinii Warsawa. Today's official training session will hold at the match venue - Stadion PGE Narodowy.