Nigeria: Multichoice Rolls Out Special DStv, Gotv World Cup Offers

MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company, has introduced special World Cup bundle offers on DStv and GOtv to give more Nigerians access to football's biggest event.

According to a statement released from the pay tv channels, from yesterday Monday, 1 June 2026, new DStv customers "can purchase an HD decoder, dish kit and one-month DStv Yanga subscription for ₦15,000, while new GOtv customers can get a GOtv decoder, antenna and one-month GOtv Jolli subscription for ₦15,000."

It said that the offer comes as anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The tournament, the biggest in FIFA World Cup history, will feature 48 national teams, including 10 African nations, competing across 104 matches over 39 days.

Commenting on the offer, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Kemi Omotosho, said the company is focused on making the FIFA World Cup experience more accessible to football fans across the country.

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"The FIFA World Cup is more than just a tournament - it's a shared global moment. Our goal is to ensure that fans in Nigeria can experience every goal, every story and every unforgettable moment as it happens. Through our special World Cup bundle offers, we are making it more affordable for customers to get connected ahead of the tournament," she stated.

As Africa's home of football, SuperSport on DStv will deliver comprehensive, round-the-clock coverage of the tournament. Viewers will enjoy live broadcasts of all 104 FIFA World Cup matches, four dedicated 24-hour World Cup channels and a bonus pop-up channel showcasing the best moments in World Cup history. To make navigation easier, selected SuperSport channels will be renamed for the duration of the tournament, ensuring customers can easily find and follow the action.

"Beyond the live matches, viewers will enjoy a rich slate of FIFA World Cup programming, including match highlights, expert analysis, exclusive tournament magazine shows, African football stories and behind-the-scenes content."

The World Cup coverage on SuperSport will also feature multiple language commentary options, including pidgin delivered through a distinct Pan-African lens, featuring top local commentators.

The statement concludes that customers will also have the flexibility to watch the tournament their way through Live TV, Catch Up, replays and on DStv Stream, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action, whether at home or on the move.

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"The promotional offer is available for a limited period, giving football fans an affordable way to get connected ahead of the world's biggest football spectacle," the statement concluded.