Nigeria: Sporting Supreme Win Nigeria Youth League Cup

Sporting Supreme FC over the weekend emerged champions of the second edition of the Nigeria Youth League Cup (N-YLC) after securing a commanding 2-0 victory over Grassrunners FC in the final played at Eket Township Stadium.

Adeleke Abdulmuiz, whose second-half brace settled a fiercely contested encounter and delivered the trophy to Sporting Supreme, was the hero of the day.

The forward broke the deadlock in the 59th minute before putting the result beyond doubt with a second goal in the 85th minute, earning him the Man-of- the-Match award.

The opening half was a tense and tactical affair as both sides demonstrated the qualities that had carried them to the final. Grassrunners FC sought to impose themselves through quick attacking transitions, while Sporting Supreme maintained their shape and patiently looked for opportunities to exploit spaces in the opposition defence.

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Despite creating chances at both ends, neither side found a breakthrough before halftime, leaving the contest finely balanced.

The turning point arrived in the 59th minute when Abdulmuiz composed himself to score the opening goal. The strike lifted the confidence of the eventual champions and forced Grassrunners FC to commit more players forward in search of an equaliser.

As the match entered its closing stages, Sporting Supreme displayed maturity and tactical discipline, managing the game effectively while remaining dangerous on the counterattack. Their persistence was rewarded again in the 85th minute when Abdulmuiz struck for a second time, completing his brace and securing the championship in emphatic fashion.