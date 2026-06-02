Nigeria: Doctors Shut FMC Owo, Akure Annex Over Attack On Colleague

Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, Ondo State, have commenced a 72-hour warning strike following the alleged assault on a medical doctor by relatives of a patient within the hospital premises.

The industrial action, which began on Sunday, disrupted medical services at both FMC Owo and its Akure Annex, with the doctors insisting that work would not resume until those responsible for the attack were arrested and adequate security measures put in place.

The strike was declared by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), FMC Owo chapter, after an emergency general meeting held on May 30.

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In a communiqué jointly signed by the association's president, Dr. Adeola Oluwadamilola, and secretary-general, Dr Dare Aderemi, the doctors condemned the alleged assault on their colleague, describing it as another example of the growing violence faced by healthcare workers while discharging their duties.

The association alleged that the doctor was repeatedly slapped and manhandled by a patient and the patient's daughter while on duty at the hospital.

According to the communiqué, the latest incident represents the second case of assault on healthcare workers recorded at the institution this year, a development the doctors said has created fear and anxiety among medical personnel.

The doctors warned that repeated attacks on health workers could negatively affect healthcare delivery and further worsen the already difficult working conditions faced by medical personnel in the country.

ARD demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the assault, deployment of armed security personnel to the hospital and its annexes, and improved security architecture within the facility, especially at the Accident and Emergency Unit.

The association also demanded a public apology by the alleged assailant in a national newspaper as well as adequate compensation for the assaulted doctor.

As of the time of filing this report, medical services at FMC Owo and its Akure Annex remained disrupted, leaving many patients and residents uncertain about when normal healthcare services would resume.