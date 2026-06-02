Liberia: U.S.$103.9 Million to Boost Climate Resilience Agriculture

At a time when climate change is increasingly threatening agricultural productivity, food security, and rural livelihoods across Liberia, the launch of a US$103.9 million climate resilience initiative is being hailed as one of the most significant investments in the country's agricultural sector in recent years.

The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has officially launched the Strengthening Agricultural Resilience Through Transformational Livelihood Adaptation in Liberia (SARTLA) Project.

The five-year initiative, spanning from 2025 to 2030, seeks to strengthen climate resilience, restore degraded ecosystems, improve food security, enhance sustainable fisheries, and create economic opportunities for vulnerable populations in seven counties across the country.

While the project is primarily framed as a climate adaptation intervention, development experts argue that its broader significance lies in its potential to address some of the structural weaknesses that have long constrained Liberia's agricultural sector.

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Agriculture remains one of Liberia's most important economic sectors, employing more than half of the country's labor force and serving as the primary source of livelihood for rural communities. Yet despite its importance, the sector continues to face numerous challenges, including low productivity, poor infrastructure, limited access to financing, environmental degradation, and increasing climate-related shocks.

Over the past decade, farmers have reported growing difficulties linked to unpredictable rainfall patterns, prolonged dry spells, flooding, soil erosion, pest infestations, and declining soil fertility. These challenges have significantly affected rice production and other staple crops, increasing dependence on imported food and exposing vulnerable households to food insecurity.

The SARTLA project is designed to address these interconnected challenges by promoting climate-smart agricultural practices while simultaneously strengthening ecosystem management and rural economic opportunities.

Speaking during the launch, EPA Deputy Executive Director for Administration Anthony S. Kollie emphasized that climate change is no longer an abstract global issue but a reality already affecting Liberian communities.

"Climate change is no longer a distant conversation confined to international forums," Kollie declared.

According to him, farmers in Bong and Lofa Counties, fisherfolk along the coastlines of Grand Cape Mount and Montserrado, and communities in Maryland, Margibi, and Nimba Counties are already experiencing the devastating effects of environmental degradation, rising temperatures, coastal erosion, and changing weather patterns.

"Today marks more than the launch of a project. It marks the beginning of a renewed national commitment to climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, environmental stewardship, and inclusive development for the people of Liberia," he added.

Unlike many agricultural projects that focus narrowly on crop production, the SARTLA initiative adopts a broader resilience-building approach.

The project integrates climate-smart farming techniques, sustainable fisheries management, ecosystem restoration, improved land and coastal management, and enhanced access to climate financing.

This holistic approach reflects growing recognition that agricultural productivity cannot be separated from environmental sustainability.

UNDP Liberia Deputy Resident Representative Louis Kuukpen described the project as a transformational investment rather than a conventional development intervention.

"SARTLA represents a strategic and timely investment in Liberia's future. It is not about incremental change, but about transforming how livelihoods, ecosystems, and markets interact to build long-term resilience," Kuukpen said.

Development specialists note that such integrated approaches are increasingly viewed as essential for countries like Liberia, where rural livelihoods are closely linked to natural resources and ecosystem health.

The project's emphasis on restoring degraded landscapes and strengthening environmental management is expected to improve agricultural productivity while simultaneously protecting biodiversity and reducing vulnerability to climate shocks.

Beyond its environmental objectives, the initiative is also expected to generate significant economic benefits.

Agriculture remains one of Liberia's most underdeveloped but potentially transformative sectors. Experts argue that investments in climate resilience can produce substantial economic returns by increasing productivity, reducing crop losses, improving market access, and creating employment opportunities.

Highlighting the economic implications of the project, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Senior Economist ZayZay F. Sillah described SARTLA as a strategic national investment.

"Every dollar invested in resilient farming, storage, processing, and market access multiplies returns in jobs, nutrition, and stability," Sillah said.

His remarks reflect a growing policy consensus that agricultural development is central to Liberia's broader economic recovery strategy.

Improved storage and processing facilities, for example, could significantly reduce post-harvest losses, which continue to undermine farmer incomes and food availability across the country.

Enhanced market access could also help connect smallholder farmers to larger value chains, enabling them to earn higher incomes and expand production.

One of the project's most important objectives is improving national food security.

Liberia remains heavily dependent on imported rice despite agriculture being a dominant economic activity. This dependence exposes the country to international price fluctuations and external supply disruptions.

By increasing agricultural productivity and strengthening resilience among smallholder farmers, SARTLA could help reduce that vulnerability.

Assistant Agriculture Minister Francis Mulbah, who serves as the Ministry of Agriculture's focal person for the project, emphasized the broader significance of the initiative.

"This project represents more than agricultural support. It is an investment in Liberia's farmers, rural communities, and national food systems," Mulbah noted.

Farmer organizations have also welcomed the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Mohammed V. Kamara, President of the National Rice Federation of Liberia, expressed optimism that the project would improve farming conditions and create new opportunities for agricultural communities across the participating counties.

His endorsement highlights the importance of farmer ownership and participation in ensuring the project's long-term success.

Another distinctive aspect of the SARTLA initiative is its inclusion of fisheries and coastal resource management.

Climate change has increasingly affected Liberia's coastal communities through erosion, changing fish migration patterns, and ecosystem degradation.

National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Jr. said the initiative aligns closely with the institution's Ten-Year Strategic Plan.

"The project strongly aligns with our vision for a resilient, productive, and sustainable fisheries sector," Saygbe stated.

The integration of fisheries into the project recognizes that food security extends beyond crop production and that coastal communities play a critical role in Liberia's food systems.

Many suggest that one of the project's most enduring impacts may come from its emphasis on strengthening institutions and fostering collaboration among government agencies, development partners, communities, and the private sector.

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Historically, fragmented implementation and weak coordination have undermined the effectiveness of many development interventions in Liberia.

By bringing together institutions such as the EPA, Ministry of Agriculture, NaFAA, UNDP, local communities, and international partners under a common framework, SARTLA seeks to create a more coordinated and sustainable response to climate and agricultural challenges.

The project also aims to improve knowledge-sharing systems, strengthen technical capacities, and expand access to climate finance, creating conditions for long-term resilience beyond the project's lifespan.

As climate risks continue to intensify across Africa, Liberia faces growing pressure to adapt its agricultural systems to a rapidly changing environment.

The launch of the US$103.9 million SARTLA initiative represents a significant step toward that goal.

More importantly, it signals a shift in development thinking--from responding to crises after they occur to building resilience before disasters strike.

For Liberia's farmers, fisherfolk, and rural communities, the project offers the prospect of stronger livelihoods, improved food security, and greater protection against climate-related shocks.

If effectively implemented, SARTLA could become a model for how climate adaptation, agricultural development, and economic growth can work together to create a more resilient and prosperous future for Liberia.

As stakeholders repeatedly emphasized during the launch, no single institution can tackle climate change alone. The success of the initiative will depend on sustained collaboration, accountability, and community ownership.

For a country where agriculture remains both an economic lifeline and a development priority, the stakes could hardly be higher.