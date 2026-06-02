Liberia: International Day of Yoga 2026 Activities Gain Momentum in Monrovia

As the world prepares to observe the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on 21 June 2026, the Embassy of India in Monrovia has initiated a series of activities that are generating growing interest and participation, highlighting yoga's increasing appeal as a tool for promoting health, harmony and well-being.

The main International Day of Yoga celebration is scheduled to take place on 21 June 2026 at Monrovia City Hall, where participants from across Liberia are expected to gather in a shared spirit of wellness, unity and togetherness.

The observance of International Day of Yoga has become a global movement since the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2014 declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The resolution received broad international support, reflecting global recognition of yoga's contribution to physical health, mental well-being and balanced living.

Yoga originated in India thousands of years ago as a holistic practice that seeks to create harmony between mind, body and spirit. Derived from the Sanskrit word "Yuj," meaning "to unite" or "to join," yoga represents a way of life centered on balance, mindfulness and self-awareness. Over time, yoga has evolved into a global practice embraced by people from different cultures and communities across the world.

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Today, the International Day of Yoga has become much more than a celebration of physical exercise. It serves as an occasion to promote awareness of healthier lifestyles and reinforce the understanding that individual well-being contributes to stronger communities and healthier societies.

In Monrovia, preparatory activities for IDY 2026 started on 15 May with a Curtain Raiser Event held at the scenic Unification Park. The event was attended by Ambassador of India H.E. Manoj Bihari Verma along with Indian, Liberian and other expatriate yoga enthusiasts residing in Monrovia, reflecting the inclusive and universal spirit of yoga.

As part of efforts to engage younger generations, a painting competition on the theme of yoga was organized on 25 May in collaboration with Aware International School. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from children across different age groups, who expressed their understanding of yoga through creativity and artistic expression.

The colorful artworks showcased not only the imagination and talent of the young participants but also reflected an encouraging level of awareness among multi-culture students regarding the values associated with yoga.

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The competition further strengthened the message that yoga transcends boundaries and truly belongs to everyone, regardless of age, background or nationality.

More activities are expected in the coming weeks as anticipation builds toward the 21 June celebration. These engagements are expected to further encourage participation and promote a wider appreciation of yoga and its benefits within the Liberian community.

The upcoming 12th International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2026 also comes at a time when the world continues to face challenges arising from conflict, uncertainty and human suffering. Centered on the official theme, "Yoga for Wellness, Wisdom and World Peace," this year's observance highlights yoga as a pathway toward physical and mental well-being, inner resilience and a more harmonious world.