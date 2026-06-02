Liberia: Pass Justice Bills or Lose Votes

Monrovia — A cross-section of citizens across Liberia is demanding the unconditional passage of two landmark draft laws by the Legislature: the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC). Citizens warn lawmakers that failure to act will cost them votes in upcoming elections.

Community leaders, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens have rallied in Monrovia and beyond, declaring that their electoral support hinges on legislative action.

The slogan echoing across communities is clear: "You give us the courts, we in turn give you votes."

The draft laws are seen as historic steps toward addressing Liberia's troubled past and tackling entrenched corruption.

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The WECC will prosecute individuals accused of atrocities committed during the country's civil wars, while the NACC would serve as a specialized court to investigate and punish corruption cases.

Activists argue that the time for delay is over. Survivors of war crimes say justice has been denied for decades, while anti-corruption advocates stress that Liberia's development is stifled by graft and mismanagement.

"Liberians have suffered too long from impunity," said one civil society leader during a rally in Monrovia. "Passing these laws is not just about justice; it is about restoring dignity and trust in our institutions."

With elections approaching, lawmakers face unprecedented pressure. Citizens have vowed to withhold their votes from legislators who fail to support the bills. The demand has transformed into a campaign slogan across communities, signaling a shift in public expectations.

The debate has also drawn global interest. Human rights organizations and international partners have urged Liberia to honor its commitments to justice and accountability.

Citizens have praised the cooperation of Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, Senator Amara Konneh, and Senator Darius Dillon, and called on other lawmakers to join the advocacy for the unconditional passage of the bills.

The passage of the WECC and NACC Bills would strengthen Liberia's standing in the international community, reassure investors of the country's commitment to the rule of law, and mark a turning point in the nation's democratic journey.

As the Legislature deliberates, the stakes are both political and moral. For many Liberians, the passage of these laws represents a chance to confront the past, fight corruption, and build a future rooted in justice. The message is unmistakable: lawmakers must choose between accountability and political survival.